The City of Cranbrook is reminding residents about recent amendments to the City’s Animal Control Bylaw and ensuring that dogs and pets are kept off sports fields, playgrounds, and ecologically sensitive areas such as Elizabeth Lake and Idlewild Lake.

In November 2019, Cranbrook City Council approved the bylaw amendments in an effort to reduce pet excrement, and to protect sensitive habitats and riparian areas.

“These updated regulations reflect standard practices in many municipalities and will help us to ensure our kids don’t step in unwelcome surprises when they are enjoying our recreation facilities,” said Chris New, Director of Community Services. “The City is continuing to expand our dog-friendly options which will include a new off-leash area at Moir Park in 2020.”

Prohibitions at Elizabeth Lake and Idlewild Lake are “general in nature” with the City of Cranbrook set to post clear signage of which areas are prohibited.

The bylaw changes ban any animals from dedicated sports fields or courts such as baseball diamonds and soccer fields, playgrounds, wading pools, water parks, and splash pads. Another amendment to the bylaw saw that all dogs must be kept on a leash at the Cranbrook Cemetery.

All other areas within the City of Cranbrook are approved for animals, although they must remain on-leash except at the dedicated Muriel Baxter Off-Leash Dog Park.

More: Cranbrook Animal Control Bylaw (City of Cranbrook)

Anyone found in contravention of the Animal Control Bylaw will pay a $100 fine per incident if a dog is found in a prohibited area.

The City of Cranbrook said anyone needing more information or wanting to clarify any questions can contact Bylaw Services at 250-489-0263 or 250-489-0264.