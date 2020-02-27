Six East Kootenay communities have been included as part of the B.C. Government investing $1.7 million to help collect data on housing needs around the province.

The Province said that the data will be used to assess the housing of a given community, including needs for affordable housing, homes for those at risk of becoming homeless, families, people with special needs, senior’s housing, and rental properties.

Canal Flats, Elkford, Invermere, and Sparwood will each receive $15,000, while Fernie and Kimberley will be granted $20,000 each to conduct their needs assessments.

“Housing needs reports are a way to gather important information as we partner with local governments to create the right housing for people in communities of all sizes around the province,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “The wave of enthusiasm and interest in applying for this grant tells us that local governments are eager to collect this information to help them build vibrant, thriving communities.”

According to the Province, 31 funding applications were approved for this year’s intake, with funds being given out by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM).

“This program is strengthening the data available on the housing supply in communities and its alignment with the current and projected needs of our residents,” said Maja Tait, mayor of Sooke and UBCM president. “Better data brings greater certainty about the types of homes that are most needed now and in the coming years as demographics and populations change. I appreciate the provincial government’s continuing support to improve housing data in B.C.”

The Provincial Government said that under its new requirements, local governments will have a deadline for their fist housing needs report of April 2022, and every five years following.

A full list of the recipients in alphabetical order is as follows:

* Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District: $80,104.40, includes all electoral areas

* Abbotsford: $70,000

* Burnaby: $70,000

* Canal Flats: $15,000

* Capital Regional District: $150,000, includes Juan de Fuca electoral area, Salt Spring Island Local Trust Area, Central Saanich, North Saanich, Esquimalt, Metchosin, Highlands, Langford, Colwood, Saanich and Victoria

* Chase: $15,000

* Cowichan Valley Regional District: $150,000 – includes all electoral areas and North Cowichan, Duncan, Ladysmith, and Lake Cowichan

* Elkford: $15,000

* Fernie: $20,0000

* Fraser Valley Regional District: $120,000, includes all electoral areas

* Granisle: $15,000

* Hope: $20,000

* Invermere: $15,000

* Kent: $20,000

* Kimberley: $20,000

* Langley: $30,000

* Mackenzie: $9,875

* Maple Ridge: $50,000

* New Westminster: $50,000

* Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District: $140,000, includes all electoral areas as well as Penticton, Keremeos and Summerland

* Peace River Regional District: $140,000, which includes all electoral areas and Dawson Creek, Pouce Coupe, Chetwynd and Hudson’s Hope

* Port Moody: $30,000

* Powell River: $80,000, includes qathet Regional District electoral areas and Tla’amin First Nation

* Sparwood: $15,000

* Stewart: $15,000

* Surrey: $70,000

* Taylor: $15,000

* Terrace and Regional District Kitimat-Stikine: $50,000, which includes electoral areas C and E

* Thompson-Nicola Regional District: $150,000, this includes nine electoral areas, Merritt, Cache Creek, Clinton, Logan Lake, Clearwater and Sun Peaks

* West Vancouver: $30,000

* Zeballos: $14,548