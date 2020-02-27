Cranbrook RCMP has found no evidence or links to shots being fired Wednesday after storming the ʔaq̓am community to respond to the reported threat.

Police said they “flooded the area” with resources but were not able to determine any threat to the immediate public.

Cranbrook RCMP first got a call around 10:00 am on Wednesday from a resident that believed to have heard a gunshot. RCMP said the caller was specifically concerned due to the proximity of the school and children from the reported noise.

Working with ʔaq̓am Administration, several buildings were locked down as a precaution and to ensure the safety of the public. The ʔaq̓am AdministrationComplex, ʔaq̓amnik Elementary School, ʔaq̓amnik Daycare, and ʔaq̓am Trading were all locked down as a result. Michelle Shortridge, ʔaq̓am Director of Operations, said all of the buildings were eventually released around 11:10 am.

Through their thorough investigation, RCMP was not able to quantify the threat.

“Cranbrook RCMP would like to thank everyone involved in this lockdown,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “The community pulled together to ensure that everyone in the area was kept safe until the situation ended.”

Shortridge says ʔaq̓am is thankful for the quick response of Cranbrook RCMP and their organizational partners in response to the unfolding situation.

“The organization acknowledges the quick work of the RCMP, other first responders and staff who worked quickly to ensure the safety of the community during this incident.”