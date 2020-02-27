Industry experts will pay a visit to The College of the Rockies for a presentation discussing new technology used for real-time monitoring of lakes, rivers and wildlife in the local water table.

The presentation is offered through a partnership between Genome BC and the College of the Rockies. According to the College, Genome BC is a catalyst for life sciences on Canada’s west coast working across multiple sectors, including fisheries, agriculture, forestry, human health, mining and bioenergy.

The College said that two industry leaders, Brandon Nichols and Pilar Portela will share a presentation about the technology, which it said is expected to provide new data for long-term studies, increase the understanding of the effects of climate change and improve the management of the local water table and potentially create new job opportunities for residents.

The College describes Portela as the founder and CEO of i4C Innovations and Astra Smart Systems, with a Bachelors degree in International Trade and a Masters in Project Management. It adds she has 20 years of experience and leads efforts to help the local forestry and mining sectors improve their environmental stewardship.

Nichols, with a Masters in Applied Science in Mining Energy, is a sector manager with GenomeBC’s Agrifood and Natural resources team. The College added that Nichols has 15 years of research and development experience and leads academic and industry teams on mining, energy, climate change, and ecological projects.

“We’re pleased to host another Genome BC presentation in what has become an annual event,” said Darrell Bethune, Dean of Business and University Arts and Sciences at College of the Rockies. “The subject of water stewardship is tremendously important to our region. We welcome community members and students to come learn more about the role of technology in understanding and managing our water systems”

The College said that the free event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in its Lecture Theatre. Registration for the event can be done here.