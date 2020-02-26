The ʔaq̓am community is providing details after reports of shots being fired Wednesday morning, and prompting a lockdown of their facilities while RCMP investigated.

RCMP notified the ʔaq̓am Administration Complex, ʔaq̓amnik Elementary School, ʔaq̓amnik Daycare, and ʔaq̓am Trading that they were investigating reports of shots being fired in the area around 10:30 am.

According to Michelle Shortridge, ʔaq̓am Director of Operations, ʔaq̓am Administration initiated their “lockdown and lock out” procedures in alignment with the RCMP. Shortridge said RCMP conducted their search of the area and investigation while the facilities were in lockdown.

“Buildings were released at approximately 11:10 am without incident,” said Shortridge.

At this time, RCMP has yet to release any details of the incident or the result of their investigation Wednesday morning.

“The organization acknowledges the quick work of the RCMP, other first responders and staff who worked quickly to ensure the safety of the community during this incident,” added Shortridge.

