The City of Kimberley has received The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada once again.

The City said this award recognizes the Financial Services and Corporate Administration teams for their performance on the joint preparation of the 2018 Annual report.

“Both Maryse Leroux, Corporate Officer, and Jim Hendricks, Chief Financial Officer, spent hours perfecting the 2018 Annual Report. We are proud of their efforts and the recognition they are receiving for their dedication to quality reporting,” said Scott Sommerville, Chief Administrative Officer.

The 2018 Annual Report was judged for its transparency aimed at clearly communicating the finances of Kimberley, and was looked at by an impartial Canadian Review Committee.

Kimberley said that this award represents a significant achievement for its government and management.