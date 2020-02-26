Interior Health has issued an overdose alert for the City of Cranbrook, alerting the public to “toxic” MDMA currently circulating the community.

Although IH reportedly issued the alert on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, there was no official news from the health authority until Wednesday morning.

MyEastKootenayNow.com confirmed the reports of an overdose alert with Interior Health and through a member of the BC Ambulance Service in Cranbrook.

According to Interior Health, there have been “multiple overdoses with severe outcomes” in Cranbrook.

“Some of the overdoses appear to be linked with MDMA (Molly/Ecstacy),” confirmed Interior Health. “Toxic drugs are circulating.”

MDMA is mainly a recreational drug or a party drug and is most commonly used by teens and young adults.

The overdose alert will remain in effect until March 3, 2020.

Interior Health provided the following safety tips under the current circumstances”

Use Drug Checking Services prior to using ALL drugs

Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together

Don’t use alone, leave your door unlocked and tell someone to check on you

Test by using a small amount, then go slow

Carry a Naloxone kit and know how to use it

Use at an overdose prevention or supervised consumption site if one is near you.

Interior Health says there are common signs that someone is having an overdose. An individual may not be breathing or be taking slow breaths, their lips and fingertips may turn blue, they may gurgle or gasp, by difficult to wake or be non-responsive. Interior Health says if someone is having an overdose, to call 9-1-1 immediately, give rescue breaths and open the person’s airway, and give Naloxone or Narcan if available.

Naloxone kits and training on how to administer the Narcan are available at ANKORS, East Kootenay Addiction Services, IH Public Health, local pharmacies, and Mental Health Substance Use Locations.

Drug Checking Services are available at ANKORS (#209 – 16th Ave North) in Cranbrook. ANKORS can be reached at 250-426-3383.

Cranbrook Overdose Alert Poster – February 25, 2020