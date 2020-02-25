College of the Rockies’ annual Career and Job Fair, which brings together over 55 exhibitors and more than 900 potential employees, will take place on Wednesday, March 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the College gymnasium. ( Supplied by the College of the Rockies)

Representatives from local and provincial businesses, professional associations and government agencies are scheduled to be on-hand at The College of the Rockies for next Wednesday’s annual Career and Job Fair.

“This is the largest career fair in our region, with over 55 exhibitors, so it’s an ideal opportunity for students and community members who are looking for work, or for a career change, to network with employers,” said Doris Silva, Director of Student Affairs. “Many of the exhibitors who will be in attendance will be accepting resumes, so we encourage attendees to come prepared.”

The College said that the event will allow students from the College or high school to look for summer employment and connect with employers looking for seasonal workers in its Summer Job Alley.

“Throughout the day, we generally see about 900 people attend the Career and Job Fair,” said Jenn Smith, Co-Op and Employment Services Coordinator at the College. “We look forward to welcoming alumni, College students, and community members, again this year.”

The event is set to take place in the College gym on March 4th from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a wide variety of employment opportunities on display.