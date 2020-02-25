Columbia Valley RCMP said an Invermere resident fell victim to a recent scam, as the man purchased $950 worth of Google Play cards for the scammer.

The Invermere man reported the incident to RCMP on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

“The individual received a phone call from a person who claimed his Social Insurance Number and bank accounts had been compromised and he was directed to purchase Google Play cards in order to get a new SIN,” said Columbia Valley RCMP.

Police noted that the caller had spoofed the Columbia Valley RCMP phone number to impersonate their caller ID. RCMP said the scammer told the man he would be arrested if he did not follow instructions.

“The caller purchased $950 worth of Google Play cards and provided the information to the caller,” said RCMP. “Fortunately, the victim did not provide any personal information.”

As a result of the recent scam, Columbia Valley RCMP are reminding the public that any legitimate agency would never accept prepaid gift cards in lieu of payment.