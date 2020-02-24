The KIJHL regular season came to a close over the weekend, solidifying the first round of the playoffs, which begin this coming Friday.

The Kimberley Dynamiters closed out their season with back-to-back wins over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats and Grand Forks Border Bruins, clinching the President Cup as the top team during the regular season. The Dynamiters downed the Thunder Cats 3-2 and beat the Border Bruins 4-2, playing both games at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Friday and Saturday. With the pair of wins Kimberley extended their winning streak to four games and finished the season with 83 points (40-6-0-3), one point ahead of the Revelstoke Grizzlies for top spot in the KIJHL.

Brock Palmer also finished the KIJHL season as the league leader in scoring. Palmer played every game for the Dynamiters this year, scoring 50 goals and adding 48 assists for 98 points in 49 games. In comparison, Bradley Ross finished second in scoring with 77 points (37 G, 40A) in 49 games with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

Meanwhile, the Fernie Ghostriders stretched their winning streak to five games with a massive 11-2 win over Grand Forks on Friday before a 6-5 overtime victory over the Columbia Valley Rockies. The Ghostriders collected both wins at Fernie Memorial Arena to close out their regular season, where they will no enter the KIJHL playoffs as the Eddie Mountain Division’s number two seed.

The Columbia Valley Rockies will enter the playoffs as the third seed, despite being on a six-game losing skid. On Friday, the Rockies fell 9-5 to the Golden Rockets before Saturday’s overtime loss in Fernie. Luckily for the Rockies, the Creston Valley Thunder Cats split their games over the weekend, leaving the Eddie Mountain Division Standings unchanged. Creston lost 3-2 in Kimberley on Friday before travelling to Castlegar on Saturday and taking a 6-4 decision over the Rebels.

The Golden Rockets closed out their season with a bang despite being eliminated from playoff contention as they blew out the Columbia Valley Rockies 9-5 at Golden Arena on Friday before blowing out the Osoyoos Coyotes 8-3 on Saturday.

With the Eddie Mountain Division Standings left unchanged from the weekend, the top-seeded Kimberley Dynamiters will host the Creston Valley Thunder Cats this coming Friday at 7:00 pm MST from the Kimberley Civic Centre for Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. The other playoff series will pit the second-seeded Fernie Ghostriders against the third-seeded Columbia Valley Rockies at Fernie Memorial Arena at 7:30 pm MST on Friday. The winners of each series will meet in the Eddie Mountain Division Final before looking to advance to the Kootenay Conference Final and the KIJHL Championship for the Teck Cup.

Final Eddie Mountain Division Standings

TEAM GP W L T OTL PTS GF GA DIFF STR tzyx Kimberley Dynamiters 49 40 6 0 3 83 198 111 87 W4 x Fernie Ghostriders 49 33 11 2 3 71 216 146 70 W5 x Columbia Valley Rockies 49 22 19 2 6 52 166 158 8 L6 x Creston Valley Thunder Cats 49 22 20 1 6 51 168 193 -25 W1 Golden Rockets 49 20 26 1 2 43 173 186 -13 W2

t = Clinched League, z = Clinched Conference, y = Clinched Division, x = Clinched Playoffs