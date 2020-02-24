Across the province, over $12 million from the B.C. Government will be spread between 18 communities including Fernie, for flood mitigation projects.

The B.C. Government said that $750,000 will be granted to the City of Fernie for phase one of the Mountainview Dike upgrade project.

The Provincial Government said that the investments are intended to fund projects that aim to eliminate, prevent or reduce flooding hazards through constructing or upgrading infrastructure.

“In order to reduce the risk to British Columbians from hazards like flooding, we’re investing in mitigation projects,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “We know that to improve public safety and create resilience among people and families, it’s critical to plan ahead with the aim of preventing disasters where possible and lessening the impact they have on our communities.”

The funding is part of almost $69.5 million the Province is providing to help communities respond to and prepare for disasters.

“We’re proud to invest in disaster mitigation and improved resilience for British Columbians across the province,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “This funding will help keep communities safer and improve outcomes in the event of an emergency situation.”

A full list of the projects and their funding amounts as follows:

Abbotsford – Cannell Lake Dam remediation:

Total approved funding: $493,000

Armstrong – Meighan Creek Bypass:

Total approved funding: $730,000

Colwood – Lookout Brook Dam upgrade:

Total approved funding: $750,000

Cowichan Tribes – Clem Clem Village – Cowichan River erosion protection:

Total approved funding: $750,000

Fernie – Mountainview Dike upgrade, Phase 1:

Total approved funding: $750,000

Kelowna – Strathcona area flood prevention project:

Total approved funding: $289,000

Lil’wat Nation – Pole Yard dike upgrade:

Total approved funding: $750,000

Lumby – Shields Avenue dike upgrades:

Total approved funding: $750,000

Merritt – Voght Street structural flood mitigation project:

Total approved funding: $750,000

Metlakatla First Nation – Metlakatla coastal erosion protection project, Beach 4:

Total approved funding: $750,000

North Cowichan – Canada Avenue floodgate:

Total approved funding: $750,000

North Vancouver District – Kilmer Creek restoration and daylighting:

Total approved funding: $750,000

Penticton – Penticton Creek structural flood mitigation, Reach 3A and 3B:

Total approved funding: $750,000

Peachland – Structural flood mitigation from 4th Street to Swim Bay:

Total approved funding: $750,000

Pitt Meadows – Fenton Pump Station replacement:

Total approved funding: $740,000

Richmond – Flood protection and dike upgrades:

Total approved funding: $750,000

Squamish Lillooet Regional District – Lillooet River sediment removal and landslide-monitoring equipment on Mount Currie:

Total approved funding: $750,000

Telkwa – Bulkley River flood protection improvements:

Total approved funding: $740,000