Friday and Saturday mark the final nights of the KIJHL regular season, as the third and fourth playoff seeds have yet to be finalized in the Eddie Mountain Division.

The entire Eddie Mountain Division plays their two remaining games this weekend before the KIJHL playoffs begin next week.

No matter what happens this weekend, the Kimberley Dynamiters are the top seed and will play the fourth-seeded team in the division, while the Fernie Ghostriders will be the number two seed and open the playoffs against the third-seeded team. Those seeds belong to the Columbia Valley Rockies and Creston Valley Thunder Cats, but this weekend will determine exactly where they finish. As well, with a pair of wins this weekend, the Dynamiters would clinch the top spot in the entire KIJHL. Kimberley (79 points) currently trails the Revelstoke Grizzlies (80 points) by a single point, but have two games this weekend while the Grizzlies have just one game remaining.

The Rockies currently hold a two-point lead on the Thunder Cats for third place in the division, and if all holds true, Columbia Valley would open the playoffs in Fernie, while Creston would travel to Kimberley.

The Thunder Cats are in Kimberley on Friday for a 7:00 pm MST matchup with the Dynamiters before travelling to Castlegar on Saturday for their regular season finale against the Rebels at 7:00 pm PST. Meanwhile, the Rockies host the Golden Rockets at Invermere’s Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena at 7:30 pm MST on Friday ahead of their finale at 7:30 pm MST on Saturday at Fernie Memorial Arena against the Ghostriders.

Kimberley officially closes out their regular season at home on Saturday against the Grand Forks Border Bruins at 7:00 pm MST, while the Ghostriders open their weekend against the Border Bruins on Friday with a 7:30 pm MST matchup from Fernie Memorial Arena.

The only remaining game on the weekend involves the Golden Rockets, who are eliminated from playoff contention but will wrap up their 2019/2020 season on Saturday with an 8:00 pm MST contest at Golden Arena against the Osoyoos Coyotes.

The KIJHL playoffs will open next Friday, February 28, 2020, following the weekend’s results.

Eddie Mountain Division Standings

TEAM GP W L T OTL PTS GF GA DIFF STR zyx Kimberley Dynamiters 47 38 6 0 3 79 191 107 84 W2 x Fernie Ghostriders 47 31 11 2 3 67 199 139 60 W3 x Columbia Valley Rockies 47 22 18 2 5 51 156 143 13 L4 x Creston Valley Thunder Cats 47 21 19 1 6 49 160 186 -26 W1 Golden Rockets 47 18 26 1 2 39 156 178 -22 L1

z = Clinched Conference, y = Clinched Division, x = Clinched Playoffs