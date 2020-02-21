At Douglas College for the 2020 PACWEST Volleyball Championships, the College of the Avalanche dropped both of their quarterfinal matches on Thursday, ending their seasons.

Women’s Avalanche

The Women’s Avalanche were the fifth seed entering the tournament and went head-to-head with the fourth-seeded University of Fraser Valley Cascades Thursday afternoon.

Taking the first set 25-12, the Avalanche looked poised to take control of the match. However, the Cascades stormed back to take sets two and three 25-19 and 25-15. The College of the Rockies took the fourth set 25-17, forcing a fifth and deciding set, where the Avs would fall 15-11. The narrow loss officially ended the Avalanche’s season, where the team went 10-14 in the PACWEST.

Taylor Whittall led the Avalanche with 17 kills and 15 digs in the match. Kate Arabadaji (12 kills, 7 digs), Claire Sheppard (10 kills) and Megan Clark (14 digs) were the other leaders in the team’s final match of the season.

Prior to their contest with the Cascades, the PACWEST announced the Conference All-Stars for each side. Taylor Whittall was named a 2nd Team All-Star, while Kate Arabadaji was named to the All-Rookie Team. Both players are anticipated to return to the Avalanche next season, with Whittall entering her fourth and final year. The Avalanche only have one graduating player as defensive leader Megan Clark is in her final year of eligibility.

Men’s Avalanche

The Men’s Avalanche finished the season at 8-16, rolling into the PACWEST Championships as the number five seed, taking on the fourth-seeded Camosun College Chargers late Thursday evening.

The Avalanche were in a deep hole early as the Chargers took the opening two sets 25-13 and 25-21. Needing to win the next three sets to keep their season alive, the Avalanche took the third set 25-21. However, the Avalanche would ultimately fall with a 26-24 loss in the fourth set, as the Chargers took the match 3-1.

Gustavo Bertolli had 14 kills to lead the Avalanche in the loss, while also adding 4 digs. Mason Hoffman (8 kills, 2 blocks), Jordan Simpson (7 kills, 3 blocks), and Reece Wilson (6 digs) were the other leaders for the Avalanche in their final game of the season.

Ahead of their matchup with the Chargers, the PACWEST All-Stars were announced for either side. The PACWEST named Gustavo Bertolli a 2nd Team All-Star. As well, Jordan Simpson named to the Men’s All-Rookie Team.

Bertolli is expected to return for his third season next year, while fourth-year veteran Alex Avery graduates from the program. Nine Avalanche rookies will enter their second year of experience next season, while Quinn Grist, Hudson Goertz, and Reece Wilson would all be back for their third season as well if they should return in 2020/2021.