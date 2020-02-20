Cranbrook RCMP arrested two people and seized cell phones and a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into damage being done to Cranbrook’s deer traps.

Cranbrook RCMP said that vandalism to the City’s deer traps in previous weeks has led to the set-up of surveillance in the 1700 Block of 5th Street South.

According to the RCMP, they arrested a man wearing a balaclava who was allegedly tampering with the trap, a woman accomplice was also involved.

When police moved in to arrest the man, the woman fled on foot but was quickly located and taken into police custody without further incident.

“We recognize that the deer cull in Cranbrook is a very sensitive topic to many in our community. However, the RCMP remains an impartial party, takes such reports of criminal acts seriously and is committed to investigating them fully,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron, spokesperson for the Cranbrook RCMP. “Resorting to the destruction and theft of property is not the answer.”

The pair, a 44-year-old man and 33-year-old-woman from Kimberley, are facing potential criminal charges and are due to appear in court at a later date.