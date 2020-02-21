The District of Sparwood has launched a new initiative intended to commend and recognize its local volunteer groups with it’s new Volunteer Organization Achievement Award.

The District said it will seek nominations from the community to decide the winner, which will be presented at the annual Volunteer Appreciation Day Celebration on May 3rd. A $500 donation will also be presented to one volunteer group.

“We are really happy to launch this new award,” said Sparwood Mayor David Wilks. “We have numerous long-standing, committed volunteer organizations that make a huge impact on the quality of life for Sparwood residents. All of our volunteer groups provide hours of time, services and talents to support a wide range of social, cultural and recreational activities that people have come to know and love – and we are very thankful for their commitment to the community.”

The District invites nominations of local groups that improve quality of life, inspire others to volunteer and demonstrate creativity, leadership and initiative in the community.

Sparwood residents can pick up nomination forms at the District office or fill them out online here until March 15th.