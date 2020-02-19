The Fairmont Fire Department responding to the house fire on Wilder Loop Road on February 18 , 2020. (Supplied by Regional District of East Kootenay)

The Fairmont Fire Department is currently responding to a fire along the 5,000-block of Wilder Loop Road in Fairmont Hot Springs and is advising the public to stay clear of the area while they extinguish the flames.

“It is important for the public to stay out of the area, not only for their safety, but so that they don’t impede firefighting efforts,” said Jim Miller, Columbia Valley Rural Fire and Rescue Chief. “We are asking people to respect the local closures and stay away.”

Wilder Loop Road is currently closed to traffic while emergency crews respond to the structure fire. BC Hydro and Columbia Valley RCMP are also on scene.

“The house was fully engulfed upon our arrival and crews have done a good job of containing the flames to the immediate structure involved,” added Miller.

Besides the Fairmont Fire Department, members from the Windermere Fire Department are also providing assistance.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

While fire has been contained by firefighters, the scene remains active as emergency responders continue to respond and monitor the situation.