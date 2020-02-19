Conservation officers responded to multiple reports of a dead whitetail doe in Fernie’s Annex Park on Monday, believing that it had been attacked by a dog or coyote.

“The injuries on the deer were consistent with that of a canine attack,” said Ryan Gordon, Fernie Conservation Officer. “The deer was located right beside an off-leash dog park in Fernie. We’re not 100% sure that a dog did kill the deer, but it’s highly probable.”

Gordon advises the public to retain control of their pets should they encounter a wild animal.

“Any time you see wildlife and you have a pet off-leash, get control of your pet and put your dog back on a leash. Never approach any wildlife with your dog on or off-leash” Gordon explained.

Gordon added that if the public sees a dog chasing deer or with an animal pinned, call the conservation officer’s service RAPP line.