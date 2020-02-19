News Conservation Officers Investigate Dead Deer in Fernie SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff February 18, 2020 A female deer wandering through the snow. (Ryley McCormack MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Conservation officers responded to multiple reports of a dead whitetail doe in Fernie’s Annex Park on Monday, believing that it had been attacked by a dog or coyote. “The injuries on the deer were consistent with that of a canine attack,” said Ryan Gordon, Fernie Conservation Officer. “The deer was located right beside an off-leash dog park in Fernie. We’re not 100% sure that a dog did kill the deer, but it’s highly probable.” Gordon advises the public to retain control of their pets should they encounter a wild animal. “Any time you see wildlife and you have a pet off-leash, get control of your pet and put your dog back on a leash. Never approach any wildlife with your dog on or off-leash” Gordon explained. Gordon added that if the public sees a dog chasing deer or with an animal pinned, call the conservation officer’s service RAPP line.