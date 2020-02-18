Location of the sledder who had gotten stick behind the microwave towers near Fernie. (Supplied by Fernie Search and Rescue)

On Friday, Fernie Search and Rescue were alerted to a sledder who had gotten stuck behind the microwave towers outside of town.

According to Fernie SAR, the sledder had been travelling alone and was unprepared for emergencies when he got stuck.

The man was within cellphone service areas and was able to call 9-1-1 and two Fernie SAR techs flew out to rescue the man.

Fernie Search and Rescue reminds the public to prepare for conditions you may be travelling in, and carry proper equipment and tools. It adds that it is important to notify others, so they know where you may be.