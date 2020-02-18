Lori Bender and Arielle Dyment, Event Directors from CMHA Kootenays

CMHA Kootenays is hosting the Coldest Night of the Year event in Cranbrook on February 22 at the Days Inn Conference Centre Cranbrook from 4pm-8pm. To walk, donate, or volunteer please go to www.cnoy.org/cranbrook

This is a family friendly 2km & 5km walk hosted by CMHA Kootenays and The Cranbrook Salvation Army. Proceeds will benefit the homeless and individuals struggling to find housing in Cranbrook. All registrants and volunteers will receive a toque and warm meal.

Thank you for your interest in this amazing event! We hope to see you there!

Radio interview.