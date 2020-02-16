My Community Now Flannel Fest. 2020 Kimberley Platzl SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff February 16, 2020 With the King and Queen for the 2nd Annual Flannel Fest. 2020’s edition was another great success both Friday night and Saturday afternoon in Kimberley’s Platzl. Flannel Fest 2020 King and Queen speak below. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/flannelfest-queen-and-king.mp3 Karen, event organizer. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/flannelfest-karen.mp3