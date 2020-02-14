The Provincial Government will be giving $6.9 million in grants to purchase equipment for people living and working in long-term care homes across the province, including three facilities in the East Kootenay.

Rocky Mountain Village in Fernie, Joseph Creek Care Centre in Cranbrook, and Columbia Garden Village in Invermere will get the new equipment, which the province said is aimed at improving the quality of life and safety of residents.

“Dignity, comfort, and security are what people and their loved ones expect and deserve when they are in long-term care,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Government is investing in these long-term care homes by adding new and replacement items, like beds and mattresses, and ceiling lifts and sensory rooms, so people can feel comfortable in their surroundings and enjoy their home-like setting.”

The Province said that an advisory group consisting of representatives from itself, BC Care Providers Association, Denominational Health Association and SafeCare BC received overseas funding for the grants. Facilities that were approved will receive up to $500 for each publicly funded bed for equipment purchases.

“Our government is committed to improving care for seniors,” said Ronna-Rae Leonard, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors. “The new equipment has helped ensure that their care is provided safely – for the people who live in long-term care, the families who visit them and the staff who care for them.”

According to the B.C. Government, it is also providing $240 million over three years for more staffing in long-term care homes. The staffing increase is a means to bring direct care hours to an average of 3.36 per resident a day by the end of 2020-21.

A full list of the facilities which will receive funding can be found here.