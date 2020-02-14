News New Water Lines Cause Water Cloudiness in Sparwood SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff February 14, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay) Some Sparwood residents have reported clouding in the water supply, and the District said air entering new water lines is the culprit. The District of Sparwood said the recent addition, flushing and opening of new water lines have caused air to enter the system. The District added that this will make the water appear white until it is completely worked out of the system. Residents with concerns or questions about water quality are asked to contact the Public Works Department.