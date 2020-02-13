The first litter of RCMP Police Dogs born at the Police Dog Services Training Centre in 2020. (Supplied by Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

The RCMP is looking to the public to help name their next batch of 13 German Shepherds born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre.

The chosen names will be given to the next generation of police dogs currently under training in Innisfail, Alberta.

RCMP is laying out the following contest rules to name the puppies:

Names must begin with the letter “N”

Names must have no more than 9 letters

Names must be 1 or 2 syllables

Contestants must live in Canada

Contestants must be 4 to 14 years old

Only 1 entry per child will be eligible

Entries must be received by Wednesday, March 25, 2020

The 13 contest winners and the winning names will be announced on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, on the RCMP’s website and social media. All of the children whose names were selected will receive an 8×10 photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.

Anyone looking to enter can do so online or be mail.

Link: Name the Puppy Contest (RCMP)

All mail submissions should be sent with the child’s name, address, telephone number and the suggested name for a puppy.

“We love to receive drawings and paintings,” said the RCMP. “If submitting by mail, children are invited to get creative with their entries.”

Here’s the RCMP’s mailing address for the contest:

“Name the Puppy Contest”

Police Dog Service Training Centre

Box 6120

Innisfail, AB T4G 1S8

“Winning names will be chosen by the PDSTC staff,” added RCMP. “A draw will determine the winning entry in the event of multiple submissions of the same puppy name.”