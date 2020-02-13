The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after Crowsnest Pass RCMP fired their weapons during a traffic stop in Blairmore, resulting in one man’s death.

Two RCMP members responded to the Home Hardware parking lot in Blairmore around 5:00 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 and conducted a traffic stop.

“The vehicle was believed to be associated with an ongoing investigation in the Crowsnest Pass area,” said ASIRT. “During the interaction that followed, a confrontation occurred between two members of the RCMP and the lone occupant of the truck.”

Both ASIRT and the RCMP said both police members fired their service pistols in the confrontation.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP said the man driving the vehicle left the Home Hardware parking lot and travelled a short distance before sliding into the ditch.

“When the vehicle came to rest, RCMP members determined that the occupant of the vehicle had sustained gunshot wounds,” confirmed ASIRT. “They provided first aid until the arrival of EMS, who pronounced the man dead on scene.”

As a result of the officer-involved shooting and the death of the individual, ASIRT is fully investigating the confrontation.

“ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the actions of police during this incident, while the RCMP will maintain responsibility for the investigation that led to the traffic stop.”

Anyone that may have witnessed the incident unfold, or may have photos or video is asked to call ASIRT at 403-592-4306.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team independently and objectively investigates incidents involving Alberta’s police, whether it be serious allegations of police misconduct or police actions that result in serious injury or death. ASIRT is comparable to the Independent Investigations Officer (IIO) of British Columbia, which investigates similar police incidents.