The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have a chance to secure the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eddie Mountain Division Thursday, as they get an early start to their weekend against the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

Two games up on the Golden Rockets and holding an eight-point lead with six games remaining, the Thunder Cats need just one win, one tie, or one overtime loss in their final six games to secure the final spot in the playoffs. One loss in the Golden’s final four games would also give Creston the last remaining spot in the Eddie Mountain Division.

Entering Thursday’s contest, the Thunder Cats are coming off a 9-3 blowout loss to the Kelowna Chiefs and a 3-3 tie with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks last weekend. Meanwhile, the Border Bruins have lost two straight, recently falling 7-1 to the Kimberley Dynamiters and dropping a 4-3 decision to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in overtime.

The Thunder Cats and Border Bruins drop the puck at 7:00 pm PST from Jack Goddard Memorial Arena.

Eddie Mountain Division Standings

TEAM GP W L T OTL PTS GF GA DIFF STR zyx Kimberley Dynamiters 45 36 6 0 3 75 181 106 75 L1 x Fernie Ghostriders 45 29 11 2 3 63 191 135 56 W1 x Columbia Valley Rockies 45 22 16 2 5 51 153 132 21 L2 Creston Valley Thunder Cats 43 19 17 1 6 45 145 169 -24 T1 Golden Rockets 45 17 25 1 2 37 142 167 -25 L1

z = Clinched Conference, y = Clinched Division, x = Clinched Playoffs