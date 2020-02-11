My Community Now Matt Andersen plays Key City Theatre Cranbrook SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff February 10, 2020 7 Time Maple Blues Award Winner Matt Anderson (right ) with opening act Shaun Kirk from Australia playing Key City Theatre. The two toured together in the land down under. Backstage interviews below. MATT ANDERSEN BACKSTAGE, KEY CITY THEATRE https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/matt-anderson-key-city-theatre-backstage-interview.mp3 SHAUN KIRK https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/shaun-kirk-opening-act-for-matt-anderson-pre-concert.mp3 Photo Credits to Christine Graf.