7 Time Maple Blues Award Winner Matt Anderson (right ) with opening act Shaun Kirk

from Australia playing Key City Theatre. The two toured together in the land

down under. Backstage interviews below.



MATT ANDERSEN BACKSTAGE, KEY CITY THEATRE

https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/matt-anderson-key-city-theatre-backstage-interview.mp3

SHAUN KIRK

https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/shaun-kirk-opening-act-for-matt-anderson-pre-concert.mp3

Photo Credits to Christine Graf.

