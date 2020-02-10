The location of the three skiers that have gotten stuck on Sunday. (Supplied by Fernie Search and Rescue)

Fernie Search and Rescue recovered three skiers in distress on Magnolia Ridge following training exercises on Sunday.

According to Fernie SAR, teams were alerted around 2 p.m. that the skiers had become cliffed out while trying to return to the resort from Magnolia Bowl after they had lost a ski.

Fernie SAR teams were dispatched one hour after completing training at Fernie Alpine Resort.

Along with the help of Fernie Alpine Resort management and Ski Patrol teams, Fernie SAR said that technicians completed a challenging long-line rescue. It added that technical piloting skills from Ascent Helicopters made the rescue possible.

The three skiers, two of which are local residents, were returned safely to the resort base.