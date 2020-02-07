Mainroad is predicting snowfall for Cranbrook, Kimberley and Invermere with heavier accumulation in the Elk Valley to begin Friday night and continue into Saturday.

Mainroad said that its meteorologists are predicting the Elk Valley to receive the brunt of the snow dump, as it is expected to receive between about 10 and 15 centimetres by mid-afternoon on Saturday.

For the western part of the East Kootenay, Mainroad said five to 10 centimetres of snow is predicted for the Cranbrook, Kimberley and Invermere areas. It added that road temperatures may warm up in areas south of Canal Flats leading to slushy and hazardous conditions.

Mainroad said that its snow removal and anti-icing operations will go on through the event, and will continue until highways are in acceptable conditions afterwards.