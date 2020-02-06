A large pile of bagged bottles and cans collected by the SPCA. (Supplied by the BC SPCA East Kootenay Branch)

Over the year, the BC SPCA East Kootenay Branch has raised nearly $13,000 in its recycling program to help fund its operations.

Christy King, branch manager for the East Kootenay SPCA said the record-breaking amount it raised over the year was in part due to Return-It changed the refund amount, from 5 cents to 10 cents per can.

“We collect refundable bottles and cans here at the shelter all throughout the year. We have a few really dedicated volunteers that help sort all of the bottles,” said King. “Last year was our highest grossing year and we made $13,000, which is really exciting for us.”

King said that funds raised through collecting recyclables are used to help run the shelter.

“It helps keep the lights on and keep things going. It also directly supports the animals in our care,” said King. “So it helps fund things like our medical budget and making sure we can spay and neuter all of the animals and the animals that come in under cruelty investigations.”

King added that refundable bottles and cans can be donated to the SPCA at its bins, one is outside of the shelter’s gate, the other is at the Gold Creek Market.