The City of Cranbrook has announced the cancellation of the May 5th ZZ Top and Cheap Trick concert at Western Financial Place due to scheduling conflicts.

The City said that the box office will be open at 10 a.m. on Friday to process refunds, and online ticket purchases will be refunded over the next few days.

“The event staff at Western Financial Place were looking forward to presenting the ZZ Top/ Cheap Trick concert to the Cranbrook fans and regret any disappointment this has caused,” said The City of Cranbrook.

Patrons can also receive their refunds at the box office on Monday and Tuesday.