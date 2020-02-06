Kootenay Rockies Tourism will receive $200,000 from the B.C. Government as $1 million in tourism investments will go to rural communities affected by mill closures across the province.

The funding, according to the Provincial Government, is a means to develop tourism opportunities and create new job openings for B.C. residents.

“British Columbia is an amazing place with unparalleled natural beauty that we are proud to invite the world to come explore,” said Premier John Horgan. “This tourism investment will help bring new visitors to rural communities throughout the province, while also helping diversify and boost local economies.”

The B.C. government said that tourism contributes significantly to many local economies through the province.

Funding from the Government will be provided through Destination BC to the five regional destination marketing organizations (RDMO). Each RDMO will receive $200,000 to support destination development and strategic planning for communities impacted by mill closures. The five RDMOs in B.C. are Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, Kootenay Rockies, Northern B.C., Thompson Okanagan and Vancouver Island.

“The world’s travellers have thousands of places to choose from, but when they choose B.C., they bring economic, social and cultural benefits to our province. This funding is intended to help communities access economic development funding that supports investments in tourism experiences,” said Marsha Walden, CEO of Destination BC. “Those investments will help us collectively grow a thriving and diversified visitor economy in many parts of our province.”

According to the Provincial Government, tourism employs over 137,000 people and generated $18.4 billion in revenue for B.C. in 2017.