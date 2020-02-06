In May 2018, youth from around the Basin participated in a summit organized by Columbia Basin Trust’s Basin Youth Network. (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust)

Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) has opened applications for an opportunity to let youth meet new people, develop skills and make a difference in their community through its Basin Youth Network Leadership Summit.

The Trust said that youth aged 14 to 18 from across the Basin can apply to attend the event in Kimberley on April 24th to 26th.

“Basin youth are making positive impacts in their communities, and we hope this weekend inspires them to think big and continue their great work,” said Michelle d’Entremont, Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “The Summit is a way for youth to collaborate and network as they continue to build valuable life skills that will follow them into the future as they strengthen their leadership skills and take action.”

According to CBT, the Leadership Summit is meant to support youth to take action on matters that are important to them through a weekend of hands-on learning. As well, youth in attendance will have the opportunity to provide input on the renewal of the Trust’s strategic priorities during an engagement event called Our Trust, Our Future 2020.

“The Basin Youth Network was launched in 2016 to support the changing needs of youth and communities, and it is amazing to see what has been accomplished since its inception. Youth are actively engaged in their communities and truly making positive changes in the communities where they live,” said Mike Kent, Regional Coordinator, Basin Youth Network. “The Summit will connect over 100 youth to learn new skills, and plan for the future.”

Applications to the event can be done online, and have a deadline set for February 28th.