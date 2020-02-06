Overhead map of concept design 2 for Sparwood's Centennial Square redesign. (Supplied by the District of Sparwood)

The District of Sparwood is set to begin its Winter Street Party in Centennial Square, where residents can learn more about what’s in store for the Square’s future.

The family-friendly event will begin Thursday at 4 p.m. and go until 6 p.m. at the Square.

The District said that attendees to the event will get to learn more about the proposed designs for the revamped Centennial Square and discuss them with District Council and Staff. Those who go to the party will also be treated to a free smokie roast, hot chocolate, and marshmallows.

Residents will have two options to choose from for the park’s redesign: a more expensive version with more options, such as a skating rink, fire pit, and media screen at the plaza level, or a cheaper version with fewer amenities.

According to Mayor David Wilks, the Square had not seen any renovations since 1984, and he feels that an update is overdue.

Wilks added that the construction of the new Square will likely take two years to complete once a design is settled on by the public.

The District encourages all residents that can attend to join in on the discussion and learn more about the designs and the future of Centennial Square.

Feedback about the concepts can also be given via social media or a survey.

