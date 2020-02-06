Taylor Whittall and Claire Sheppard of the College of the Rockies Avalanche blocking at the net. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The College of the Rockies Avalanche officially conclude the PACWEST regular season this weekend with one final doubleheader.

The Men’s and Women’s Avalanche have both earned their spot in the 2020 PACWEST Conference Championships at Douglas College, but their final pair of home games against the University of Fraser Valley Cascades (UFV) can still determine their seeding.

Entering their final regular season weekend, the Men’s Avalanche are 6-16 and sit fifth in the PACWEST while the Women’s Avalanche are 9-13 and hold on to fourth place in the conference.

The Avalanche have a winnable matchup against the Cascades, as UFV is currently sixth in the Men’s (5-15) and Women’s (8-12) Divisions.

The College of the Rockies volleyball teams each dropped their last two matches to the Vancouver Island Mariners but the Men’s Avalanche swept the Columbia Bible College Bearcast (CBC) the weekend prior, while the Women’s Avalanche had won three of their last four games before that point, defeating the Capilano University Blues and also sweeping CBC.

Action opens at College of the Rockies at 6:00 pm on Friday with the Women’s match, while the Men’s contest follows at 8:00 pm. The Avalanche will then close out the PACWEST regular season on Saturday with 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm matches against the Cascades.