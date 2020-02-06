Cranbrook’s John Hagman has won $75,000 after matching five out of six numbers in the BC/49, along with the bonus number.

Hagman recently visited the BCLC (British Columbia Lottery Corporation) office in Kamloops to pick up his $75,000 prize after winning on November 30th.

Hagman purchased the winning ticket from a local Shoppers Drug Mart.

“The retailer said, ‘either I broke my machine, or you won big,'” Hagman recalled the interaction. “The first thing I said was, oh my!”

According to Hagman, he plans to share the winnings with his wife and daughters and put the rest of the money into his savings.