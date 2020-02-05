RCMP is actively responding to an unfolding “police incident” in Wasa, following a complaint received late Tuesday evening.

Kimberley RCMP has responded to the Wasa area and are currently dealing with the unfolding incident, along with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) and specially trained negotiators.

“The incident is developing at this time, and police have contained a single residence,” stated Chris Newel, Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander in a statement. “RCMP is asking the general public to avoid the Wasa area until such time as the situation is resolved.”

RCMP is asking the media and those on social media to refrain from publicizing the location of their officers as they respond, whether that be through videos, photographs, or posts on social media.

Police area releasing no further details about the incident as the situation is developing and ongoing.

