With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Cranbrook has something to brag about as Amazon Canada has released its Top 20 Most Romantic Cities in Canada list, placing the Key City in the 14th spot.

According to Amazon, rankings are based on sales per capita in cities of over 20,000 residents between January 1, 2019, and January 1, 2020. The data it gathered looks at purchases of jewelry, relationship books, print and e-book versions of romance novels and sexual wellness products.

Amazon said that this year’s list includes 14 new cities among the coveted top 20 positions that were not on it last year. One of this year’s new inductees was Cranbrook in 14th place, just above Edmonton and right below Quesnel.

Romance novels, according to Amazon, have continued to be some of the best-selling products of the categories it studied with popular titles including the EL James novel The Mister, and Nora Roberts’ The Rise of Magicks Chronicle of the One, Book 3.

Across the country, Amazon said that Canadians were eager to learn to get the most out of their relationships by reading best-selling books such as The Five Languages of Love by Gary Chapman and Hold Me Tight: Seven Conversations for a Lifetime of Love by Dr. Sue Johnson.

Among the top-selling jewelry for Canadians was a 14k sterling silver and rose gold with diamond triple heart pendant and a sterling silver oval engraved locket.

Amazon said Canadians were also fans of romance films and romantic comedies with classic best sellers like I Love Lucy, Sleepless in Seatle, Love Actually, and Titanic reaching the top spot for the year.

Of the top 20 cities listed, 12 of them are in B.C. and Alberta.

The Top 20 Most Romantic Cities in Canada for 2020 according to Amazon:

1. Fort McMurray, Alberta.

2. Toronto, Ontario (new).

3. Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (new).

4. Bonnyville, Alberta (new).

5. North York, Ontario (new).

6. Ottawa, Ontario (new).

7. Grande Prairie, Alberta.

8. Burlington, Ontario.

9. Kelowna, British Columbia.

10. Victoria, British Columbia.

11. Whitehorse, Yukon.

12. Calgary, Alberta (new).

13. Quesnel, British Columbia (new).

14. Cranbrook, British Columbia (new).

15. Edmonton, Alberta (new).

16. Pembroke, Ontario (new).

17. Campbell River, British Columbia (new).

18.Prince George, British Columbia (new).

19. Kingston, Ontario (new).

20. Revelstoke, British Columbia (new).