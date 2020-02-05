Living Lakes Canada will help protect and manage groundwater with support from Columbia Basin Trust’s Environment Grants. Here, a volunteer measures groundwater levels in a well. (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust)

Nearly $820,000 in funding from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Environmental Grants will be spread across 29 projects aimed at addressing the health of the local environment in the Columbia Basin.

“Each project has a specific focus, but altogether they have broad benefits for strengthening the environmental well-being of this region,” said Brianna Burley, Columbia Basin Trust Manager, Environment. “By undertaking on-the-ground work today, these organizations are creating positive results that will stretch into the future.”

CBT said the Environmental Grant Program funds projects that target water, environmental education, ecosystems and the climate.

Across the Basin, CBT said that Living Lakes Canada will work with residents, local government and others to collect data that may be used for water management decisions, conservation planning, and climate adaptation planning.

“Groundwater helps maintain water levels and quality in wetlands, streams, rivers and lakes, which are vital for healthy ecosystems and provide habitat for fish, waterfowl and wildlife,” said Carol Luttmer, Program Coordinator. “Monitoring groundwater provides information that could be used to manage multiple needs.”

In the Cranbrook, Creston and Kootenay Lake area, $58,150 will go towards Wetlands Education Program Conservation Projects to educate people and complete restoration and stewardship activities on wetlands.

In the Elk Valley, CBT will provide $19,803 to the Elk River Watershed Alliance to educate people on stormwater management and the establishment of a stormwater wetland in Fernie.

According to CBT, three projects within the Columbia Valley will also receive funding: with $10,000 provided to Wildsight Golden to complete swallow nesting inventories and education about the bird species; a further $7,300 will be given to Wildsight Invermere for hands-on environmental education; a $3,000 grant will also be given to the Columbia Lake Stewardship Society to collect and share data on water quality in Columbia Lake.

Also in the East Kootenay, the Trust said it will provide $8,000 to the Columbia Mountains Institute of Applied Technology in for a two-day conference on camera trap methodology for wildlife studies in the Kimberley area.

A full list of the projects that received funding can be found here.