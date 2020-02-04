The East Kootenay Foundation for Health (EKFH) has recently received a donation of $101,102 from the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary towards the purchase of medical equipment.

The EKFH said that $26,102 will be used to buy a LifePak Defibrillator for the Kimberley Health Care Centre, and the remaining $75,000 will go towards their SPEC CT campaign.

This donation pushed the EKFH SPEC CT campaign over the $1 million mank, towards the goal of $1.2 million. The EKFH said that the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary is one of its largest supporters.

“They have donated over $515,000 to support health care at the Kimberley Health Care Centre and the East Kootenay Regional Hospital,” said the EKFH. “Whenever there is a need, the KHCA is always willing to step up and assist in the fundraising efforts of the EKFH.”

The EKFH said it is grateful for the volunteers of the Kimberley Health Auxiliary and those that have donated in the past.