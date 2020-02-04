Following a lengthy investigation by the Cranbrook RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, police have seized large amounts of what is believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine, along with a semi-automatic handgun.

According to RCMP, police were granted a search warrant for a hotel room in the 1400-block of Cranbrook Street North. RCMP executed that warrant on Saturday, February 1st following their lengthy investigation.

“Our officers were able to act quickly, in order to stop an out of town drug dealer who we believe was trying to set up shop in Cranbrook, ensuring a large quantity of illicit drugs didn’t end up in our community,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.

RCMP said a large amount of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine were found at the location, along with a significant amount of cash and a .380semi-automatic handgun that was loaded.

A 27-year-old man from the Lower Mainland was arrested by RCMP as a result of the investigation and search warrant. The man has since been released pending further investigation.

Cranbrook RCMP said the man faces potential charges, which have yet to be approved, and is anticipated to appear in court at a later date.