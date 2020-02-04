The BCHL has confirmed its realignment to account for the addition of the Cranbrook Bucks in the upcoming 2020/2021 season, moving from three divisions to two balanced conferences.

At their semi-annual meeting on January 23rd, the league’s Board of Governors approved realignment to two nine-team conferences. The move combines the existing Island and Mainland Divisions into the new Coastal Conference, while the Prince George Spruce Kings will move over to the new Interior Conference along with the addition of the Cranbrook Bucks.

“With Cranbrook coming into the league next year, the league and the Board recognized the need to alter our current divisional alignment,” said Steve Cocker, Executive Director of the BCHL. “The new format makes the most sense geographically and is a logical step for the future of the BCHL.”

Here’s how the new Coastal and Interior Conferences will look come the 2020/2021 season:

Coastal Conference Interior Conference Alberni Valley Bulldogs Cranbrook Bucks Chilliwack Chiefs Merritt Centennials Coquitlam Express Penticton Vees Cowichan Valley Capitals Prince George Spruce Kings Langley Rivermen Salmon Arm Silverbacks Nanaimo Clippers Trail Smoke Eaters Powell River Kings Vernon Vipers Surrey Eagles Wenatchee Wild Victoria Grizzlies West Kelowna Warriors

Along with realignment, the BCHL’s Board of Governors also elected to move from a 58-game schedule to 54.

“The decision to reduce our games next season to 54 was a difficult move but, with our league mandate around player safety, we see this as what’s best for the development of our players,” said Cocker. “This will also result in fewer 3-in-3 weekends and proper rest between games in order to maximize time for practice and recovery.”

Because of the reduced game, team training camps will now move from the end of August into the early weeks of September, with the team’s season openers happening at the end of September rather than the start.

“We feel this will best serve our athletes in their out-of-season development.”