The Kimberley Dynamiters clinched the Eddie Mountain Division, the Columbia Valley Rockies locked up their spot in the playoffs, and the Fernie Ghostriders won their only game this past weekend in the KIJHL.

Kimberley Dynamiters (35-6-0-2)

Entering the weekend on a two-game losing streak, the Kimberley Dynamiters got back in the win column on Friday while also clinching the regular season Eddie Mountain Division title. Playing just one game this past weekend, the Dynamiters hosted the Creston Valley Thunder Cats at the Kimberley Civic Centre. Kimberley squeezed out a 3-2 overtime victory, as Brock Palmer scored the game-tying and game-winning goal in the second overtime. Erik Delaire also recorded a multi-point game alongside Palmer by collecting two assists. Kimberley’s victory clinched the top seed in the Eddie Mountain Division for the playoffs, as the team now prepares for a two-game road trip this upcoming weekend to Grand Forks and Spokane. The Dynamiters take on the Bruins at 7:00 pm PST on Friday and the Braves on Saturday at 7:00 pm PST.

Fernie Ghostriders (28-11-1-3)

The Fernie Ghostriders had just one game on their schedule this past weekend, as the team extended their two-game winnings streak. On the road in Creston Saturday night, the Ghostriders blew out the Thunder Cats 7-1, despite being outshot 36-24. Fernie piled on a pair of goals in the first and second periods before adding three more in the third as Seamus Keith (2G, 2A) led the team with four points while Nolan Steer (2G, 1A) and Johnny Elias (3A) collected three points each. The Ghostriders return to action on Thursday when they travel to Grand Forks to battle the Border Bruins at 7:00 pm PST, followed up with another road matchup against the Castlegar Rebels on Friday at 7:00 pm PST.

Columbia Valley Rockies (22-15-2-4)

With back-to-back wins over the Golden Rockets, the Columbia Valley Rockies officially clinched a berth in the KIJHL playoffs. Battling the Rockets in a home-and-home series Friday and Saturday, the Rockies swept Golden and stretched their winning streak to three games. The Rockies opened with a 4-2 win in Golden on Friday before returning to Invermere’s Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena on Saturday to claim another 3-2 victory. Gavin Fleck led the Rockies in both wins, collecting three points (2G, 1A). Bretton Park made 27 saves in Friday’s victory, while Riley Wallace turned aside 22 shots in Saturday’s win. Having officially clinched a spot in the playoffs, Columbia Valley will now play Golden for the third straight game this coming Friday at 7:30 pm MST from Golden Arena before a 7:00 pm MST matchup with the Kelowna Chiefs on Saturday back at Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena.

Creston Valley Thunder Cats (18-16-0-6)

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats were looking to widen their gap on the Golden Rockets in the KIJHL playoff race but managed to drop both of their weekend contests to the Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders. Creston lost 3-2 in overtime Friday in Kimberley after giving up the game-tying goal in the third and allowing the game-winner in the second overtime, snapping their three-game winning streak. The Thunder Cats would look to bounce back in Creston the following night but would instead fall 7-1 to the Ghostriders. Josh Dalquist scored the only goal for the Thunder Cats in the loss. Despite the pair of losses, the Thunder Cats are still seven points up on the Rockets for the final playoff spot in the Eddie Mountain Division as the two teams get set to battle Tuesday at Golden Arena at 7:30 pm MST. Creston will then play host to the Kelowna Chiefs on Friday at 7:30 pm MST ahead of a 7:00 pm PST matchup in Fruitvale against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

Golden Rockets (16-23-1-2)

In the most crucial time of the season, the Golden Rockets are on a five-game losing streak. Looking to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Rockets are desperately looking to chase down the Creston Valley Thunder Cats but are seven points back with seven games remaining. The Rockets were swept by the Columbia Valley Rockies this past weekend in their home-and-home series with the division rival, falling 4-2 at home on Friday before a 3-2 loss on Saturday in Invermere. Simon Krol scored two of Golden’s four goals over the weekend. The Rockets have a chance to gain some ground on Tuesday as they go head-to-head with the Thunder Cats at Golden Arena at 7:30 pm MST before they host the Columbia Valley Rockies on Friday at 7:30 pm MST and the Kelowna Chiefs on Sunday at 2:00 pm MST. With the playoff picture effectively locked in for the Eddie Mountain Division, the Rockets are the only team that can shake up the remaining picture if they can find a way to snap out of their recent slide.

Eddie Mountain Division Standings

TEAM GP W L T OTL PTS GF GA DIFF STR yx Kimberley Dynamiters 43 35 6 0 2 72 170 100 70 W1 x Fernie Ghostriders 43 28 11 1 3 60 182 128 54 W3 x Columbia Valley Rockies 43 22 15 2 4 50 149 126 23 W3 Creston Valley Thunder Cats 40 18 16 0 6 42 135 155 -20 L2 Golden Rockets 42 16 23 1 2 35 135 155 -20 L5

y= Clinched Division, x = Clinched Playoff Spot