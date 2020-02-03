Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) recovered a snowmobiler after he was killed in a tree well late Friday afternoon above Morrissey.

Fernie SAR said that while crews were returning to base from a false alarm, the son of a 47-year-old sledder called to report him to be stuck in a tree well.

SAR technicians were dropped at Fernie Wilderness Adventures (FWA) and made their way to the scene with the help of FWA on a snowcat and snowmobile.

Fernie SAR said it worked with the FWA guides to locate the sledder, who was recovered deceased.

“The thoughts of all the rescuers are with the man’s family and friends,” said Fernie SAR.