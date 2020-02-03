Rob Morrison, MP of Kootenay-Columbia announced that the applications are now being accepted for the Canada Summer Jobs Program, as employers can apply for funding to hire young Canadians for summer work.

Applications were effectively open to employers as of January 31st.

“I encourage not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers and small businesses in Kootenay-Columbia to apply for funding through the Canada Summer Jobs program,” said Morrison. “Helping young Canadians develop their skills and gain valuable workplace experience will ensure a strong economy and a healthy middle class.”

Morrison added that small businesses with up to 50 employees can apply for funding, along with public-sector employers and non-profits or similar sizes.

The Canada Summer Jobs Program is specifically tailored to youth and young adults, creating summer job opportunities for those between 15 and 30. Morrison said the program allows the opportunity for young Canadians to gain valuable work experience to successfully join the workforce.

“Providing high-quality jobs helps small businesses and not-for-profit organizations hire youth in quality jobs while also supporting our local communities.”

Applications will be accepted until February 24th.

More: Canada Summer Jobs (Government of Canada)