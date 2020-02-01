My Community Now CHEK TV – CURL B.C. Broadcast Team SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff February 1, 2020 Welcome to Cranbrook Melissa Soligo and Gerry Richard! We caught up with the voices for Curl B.C. as they were doing audio and video tests ahead of broadcasting the semis and finals of the B.C. Men’s and Women’s Provincial Curling Championships at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/CHEK-TVs-Melissa-Soligo-and-Gerry-Richard-interview.mp3