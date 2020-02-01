Cranbrook RCMP said it has taken multiple reports from members of the public who have received phone calls from someone claiming to be with the local police.

According to the RCMP, the caller claims there is a warrant for the target’s arrest and demands personal information, including their social insurance number (SIN).

Police said the call display sometimes would show the Cranbrook RCMP non-emergency line. It adds that technology can be used to alter a call display to trick people into providing banking or other personal information.

Cranbrook RCMP is reminding the public that the police will not call to ask for a SIN or personal banking information. It adds that no legitimate government department or company will ask for such personal information over the phone or via computer messages.

Police said that members of the public can report suspected scams to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre over the phone or online.