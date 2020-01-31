Cranbrook RCMP is still investigating a suspicious fire from July, and are continuing to seek out public witnesses.

Cst. Katie Forgeron said the fire broke out about 2:00 am on Monday, July 8, 2019, as RCMP and the Cranbrook Fire Department both responded to the mobile home.

“When we got there, the trailer was fully engulfed and investigation reveals that it is suspicious,” Cst. Forgeron told MyEastKootenayNow.com. “We are still looking for any information that anybody might have.”

The mobile home that was fully destroyed in the blaze was along the 700 Block of Patterson Street West in Cranbrook.

Fully aware that it has been several months since the incident, Forgeron said the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

“Maybe somebody remembers their dog barking or they couldn’t sleep and they were out for a walk and they saw someone suspicious in the area so we’re just looking for any information that people might have.”

Cranbrook RCMP is continuing to seek out witnesses and collect information from the public.

“We don’t have anything else that we can release to the public at this time but we are still just looking for anybody who might remember something, might have seen something,” added Forgeron.

Those that may have information can contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment directly at 250-489-3471 or they can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).