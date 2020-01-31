It’s a fairly calm weekend in the KIJHL’s Eddie Mountain Division, as just four inter-division games are scheduled Friday and Saturday, but they are vital to the playoff race.

The Kimberley Dynamiters are home at the Civic Centre on Friday to host the Creston Valley Thunder Cats at 7:00 pm, as the Cats look to win their fourth straight, while the Dynamiters look to rebound from back-to-back losses last weekend. Tomorrow, the Thunder Cats return home to Johnny Bucyk Arena to host the Fernie Ghostriders at 7:30 pm, who are looking for their third straight win.

The most important games of the weekend, however, are the home-and-home series between the Golden Rockets and the Columbia Valley Rockies.

Golden currently sits six points back of the Creston Valley Thunder Cats and will need to string together multiple wins if they hope to catch the Cats and claim the final playoff spot in the Eddie Mountain Division.

The home-and-home series opens Friday from Golden Arena at 8:00 pm, before the Rockies and Rockets swap venues on Saturday, battling at 7:00 pm from Invermere’s Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena.

Eddie Mountain Division Standings

TEAM GP W L T OTL PTS GF GA DIFF STR x Kimberley Dynamiters 42 34 6 0 2 70 167 98 69 L2 x Fernie Ghostriders 42 27 11 1 3 58 175 127 48 W2 Columbia Valley Rockies 41 20 15 2 4 46 142 122 20 W1 Creston Valley Thunder Cats 38 18 15 0 5 41 132 145 -13 W3 Golden Rockets 40 16 21 1 2 35 131 148 -17 L3

x = Clinched Playoff Berth