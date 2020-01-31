Columbia Valley RCMP have located the 32-year-old Invermere woman that was declared missing earlier this week.

Last seen in Radium Hot Springs the morning of Sunday, January 27, 2020, the woman was declared missing by her friends and family on Monday.

RCMP asked the public to keep an eye out, believing the woman may have been hitchhiking to Kamloops.

As of Friday morning, RCMP called off the search and the missing person’s case.

“The Columbia Valley RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 32-year-old woman reported missing has been located, and she is safe and sound. Thanks to the media and public for your assistance.”