The 2002 Memorial Cup winning Kootenay Ice have been selected as a 2020 inductee into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame, where they will be forever enshrined.

Finishing 38-27-7 in the WHL that season, the Ice were second in the B.C. Division entering the playoffs. Needing seven games to defeat the Prince George Cougars, the Ice would go on to sweep the Seattle Thunderbirds, and downed the Kelowna Rockets in five games to eventually face off with the Red Deer Rebels in the WHL Championship. The two teams would battle in six hard-fought games before the Ice emerged as the WHL Champions for the second time in franchise history. The Ice won the series 4-2 featuring overtime victories in games one and three and a double-overtime win in game six to clinch the series.

The team then travelled to the Guelph for the 2002 Memorial Cup, taking on the Erie Otters, Guelph Storm and Victoriaville Tigres. Defeating Eerie 3-0, and Guelph 4-3, the Ice lost 3-2 to Victoriaville but still secured an automatic spot in the Memorial Cup Final with their 2-1 record. In the Championship game, Colin Sinclair would score two goals to help lift the Ice to a 6-3 win over the Victoriaville Tigres to capture the team’s first and only Memorial Cup.

Heres the full 2002 Kootenay Ice roster that will be inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame on July 24th in Penticton:

Igor Agarunov, Bryan Bridges, B.J. Boxma, Nigel Dawes, Gerard Dicaire, Brennan Evans, Cole Fischer, Curtis Fransoo, Travis Featherstone, Richard Hamula, Chris LaValley, Dale Mahovsky, Steve Makway, Duncan Milroy, Shaun Norrie, Tomas Plihal, Kyle Sheen, Colin Sinclair, Jarret Stoll, Marek Svatos, Adam Taylor, Andy Thompson, Craig Weller, Jeff Chynoweth (General Manager), Ryan McGill (Coach).

Besides the 2002 Kootenay Ice, the other 2020 inductees into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame include Eric Brewer and Mattias Ohlund in the player category, Jay Sharrers in the official category, the 2012 Penticton Vees in the team category, and Ray Stonehouse in the builder category.

